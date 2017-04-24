MidMichigan-Clare earns "A"
Clare earned an 'A' in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group for the Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Score. The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation's leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC