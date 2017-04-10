Kid's Club opens in Clare

Kid's Club opens in Clare

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Clare County Review

There is a new day care facility for youngsters in Clare. Vicki Farrell and Daughter-in-Law Erin Grant just joined forces to open "The Kid's Club" on Vinewood Street in Clare, near the Brookwood fields and just a couple of blocks from the Imagination Gateway playground.

