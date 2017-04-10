Cruisin' thru Facebook
Often I hear that being on Facebook is a waste of time, but I find it infinitely interesting and sometimes funny or uplifting. There are many things I don't like about it of course, and things I find sad or even frightening like incredibly sad posts about abuse of people and animals, negative posts about the state of life in the U.S., those showing veterans desperate or in need, missing or terribly ill or deformed children, negative posts about our police and obviously false news stories that continue to pop up on my feed.
