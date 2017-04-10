Clare approves purchase of new Jaws o...

Clare approves purchase of new Jaws of Life tools

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Clare County Review

Clare's Fire Department will soon have new state-of-the-art lightweight battery operated Jaws of Life tools to replace the 17-year-old equipment used on rescue runs. After a presentation and lengthy discussion at the Clare City meeting Monday evening the Commission voted unanimously to accept the bid of $26,600 from Apollo Fire Equipment of Romeo for the Spreader, Cutter and Ram tools, an A/C Power Adapter and extra batteries.

