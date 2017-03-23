UW seeks volunteers to distribute funds
United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is getting ready to begin the allocation process, and volunteers are needed to help distribute funds raised by the 2016 campaign. A Citizen Review Panel is currently being formed for each county, and volunteers are needed to review applications and hear agency presentations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC