Teall named Irish Fest Grand Marshal
Clare business owner Tammy Teall will be the 2017 Irish Festival Parade Grand Marshal, Clare Chamber of Commerce Pam O'Laughlin announced this week. Pam said, "Tammy was very surprised and thrilled to be named this year's Grand Marshal, but then again, Tammy is very humble and is so giving because she just loves being a part of the community."
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
