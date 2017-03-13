Teall named Irish Fest Grand Marshal

Clare business owner Tammy Teall will be the 2017 Irish Festival Parade Grand Marshal, Clare Chamber of Commerce Pam O'Laughlin announced this week. Pam said, "Tammy was very surprised and thrilled to be named this year's Grand Marshal, but then again, Tammy is very humble and is so giving because she just loves being a part of the community."

