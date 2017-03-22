After 55 years, Barber Dave closing doors
The place doesn't look quite the same as Dave Terrill packs up to leave the business he has operated in Clare for nearly 50 years. Some of the walls, shelves and memorabilia at the shop in the Carousel Mall, all of which have a special story, are already gone and soon Dave will be gone too.
