Walmart reneges: No Clare store
According to an article in the Traverse City Record Eagle last week, the planned Walmart Supercenter planned for Clare, and one planned in Kalkaska have been cancelled. City Manager Ken Hibl said Wednesday that no one at the City has been notified that Walmart will not be building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC