Pilots make emergency landing on country road
A faulty carburetor in a 1964 Cessna 182 airplane from Gateway Air Service forced its pilot and co-pilot to make an emergency landing in Midland County Monday morning. "The crew made an incredible landing," said Gateway Air owner Todd Tarton.
