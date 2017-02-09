Jazz, wine, chocolate to raise money ...

Jazz, wine, chocolate to raise money for Depot

Today, February 10, Chocolate lovers and others will have a chance to enjoy a unique evening and help raise the funds needed to complete the main floor of the historic Clare Railroad Depot on Fourth Street in Clare. The Depot's renovation, ongoing since 2014, is nearing completion and the main floor is slated to be the new home of the Clare Chamber of Commerce as well as a Welcome Center.

