High-speed chase leads to arrest

High-speed chase leads to arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Central Michigan Life

A Mount Pleasant man was taken into custody Friday after starting a high-speed chase with police that ended in spikes strips being deployed. Rolland Jackson, 26, was driving near Mission and Bellows streets when a Mount Pleasant Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop, said Officer Jeff Browne of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC