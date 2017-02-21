David named DAR Good Citizen
The faculty of Clare High School is proud to announce Hannah David as the DAR Good Citizen for the Class of 2017. The DAR Good Citizen Award is given to a student who exemplifies the qualities of good citizenship as indicated by dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
