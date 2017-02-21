Clare Walmart halted
Plans that have been in the works for years for the construction of a Walmart in Clare have been halted. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported on Thursday that Anne Hatfield, a spokeswoman for Walmart, sent emails to Kalkaska County officials informing them of the retailer's scrapping plans to open stores in both Kalkaska and Clare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC