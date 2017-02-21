211 Northeast Michigan announces 2-1-1 Day
If it isn't an emergency, but you still really need some help, call 2-1-1. On February 11th, 2017; 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan, is excited to announce "2-1-1 Day" and that they now have a Michigan 211 App available for iPhones and Androids; increasing access to help in times of need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
