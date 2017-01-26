Rodgers makes Dean's List
Jaelen Rodgers of Clare has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2016 semester at Lake Superior State University. To make the Dean's List students must achieve a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan 20
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC