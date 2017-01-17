Ranzenberger gets 14-year sentence
Former Central Michigan University professor Mark Thomas Ranzenberger, 61, of Clare, was sentenced last Thursday to 14 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Ranzenberger pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography September 27 in connection with an investigation that began at CMU last spring.
