New State Rep. Wentworth sworn in

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Clare County Review

State Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, takes the ceremonial oath of office administered by Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Markman on the House floor today. Joining the 97th House District lawmaker for the event, from left, were his wife, Heather; daughters Alexa, Makayla and Kiley; and his mother and father, Robin and Leonard.

