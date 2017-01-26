Icy roads close schools, cause 45 accidents
All area schools closed for the seventh day in a row Wednesday due to freeze and thaw conditions, coupled with rain and sleet which made driving treacherous at best this week, with gravel roads in the very worst condition. Wednesday, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported about 45 accidents in the previous seven days across the county.
