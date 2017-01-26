Icy roads close schools, cause 45 acc...

Icy roads close schools, cause 45 accidents

Thursday Jan 19

All area schools closed for the seventh day in a row Wednesday due to freeze and thaw conditions, coupled with rain and sleet which made driving treacherous at best this week, with gravel roads in the very worst condition. Wednesday, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski reported about 45 accidents in the previous seven days across the county.

clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan 20 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
