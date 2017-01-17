Clares New 515 Exhibit Metal and Oil ...

Clares New 515 Exhibit Metal and Oil Opens

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Clare County Review

The 515 Gallery of downtown Clare is excited to start the New Year with an exceptional exhibit entitled "Metal & Oil". This exhibit's free opening reception will be Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. and will feature the unique metal sculptures of Ryan Flesher and the powerful abstract oil paintings of Kathy Jones .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan 20 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC