Clares New 515 Exhibit Metal and Oil Opens
The 515 Gallery of downtown Clare is excited to start the New Year with an exceptional exhibit entitled "Metal & Oil". This exhibit's free opening reception will be Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. and will feature the unique metal sculptures of Ryan Flesher and the powerful abstract oil paintings of Kathy Jones .
