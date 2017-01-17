Clare moves forward to replace Woodla...

Clare moves forward to replace Woodlawn bridge

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Clare County Review

Life could soon get a little easier for the residents of Woodlawn Street who live on the far side of the bridge over the Tobacco River in Clare. Last October, City Manager Ken Hibl gave the Commission some bad news at the City meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10) Apr '16 sunface 7
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC