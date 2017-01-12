Clare firefighter injured Tuesday
Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart is reportedly doing well after he fell through a ceiling while fighting a fire at Husky Metal Roofs 8742 South Clare Avenue, Clare, on Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Jim Chapman said Eberhart was badly injured when he fell 14 feet onto a cement floor.
