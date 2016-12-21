Wagner, Shilakes arrested for Dollar Daze armed robbery
A man and woman are in jail after they allegedly robbed the Dollar Daze store in Clare. Clare City Police were notified of an armed robbery at the Industrial Drive store on the south end of Clare around 9:30 Monday night.
