Routine traffic stop turns into mobile meth lab bust

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, a Clare police officer pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Court Street and West Wheaton Avenue for traffic violations and noted a "strong chemical odor" coming from inside, according to a Clare Police Department press release. The driver was taken to an emergency room in Clare for decontamination and later to the Clare County Jail, where the driver was lodged for several meth-related charges, the release states.

