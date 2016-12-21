Robert A. Scheer
Robert A. Scheer, age 80 of Clare, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Robert was born the son of the late George and Pauline Scheer on July 11, 1936 in Flint.
