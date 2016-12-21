Registered nurses recognized

From L to R: Angela Munro, R.N., Glenn King, R.N., chief nursing officer at MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin, Danielle Gross, R.N., Renee Lamp, R.N., Robin Whitmore, R.N., chief nursing officer at MidMichigan Medical Center - Gratiot, Stephanie Woodbury, R.N., Amy Nohel, R.N., Jan Penney, R.N., chief nursing officer at MidMichigan Health, Gordon Siu, R.N., Marissa Palmer, R.N., Chuck Sherwin, R.N., chief nursing officer at MidMichigan Medical Center - Alpena, Autumn Romatz, R.N., and Pasty O'Rourke, R.N. Each year, during MidMichigan Health's Nursing Symposium, registered nurses who work within MidMichigan are honored with nursing excellence awards.

