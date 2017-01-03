Photo contest announced
The Clare County Review is looking for a picture from the area that reflects Clare County's history and heritage for the cover of our annual Mid Michigan Business and Visitor Guide. If you are an amateur photographer and would like to have a chance for your photo to be the cover image of our 2017 guide send in your favorite digital photo entry to: [email protected] or post your entry on our Facebook page.
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
