Parents who host, lose the most
Goldie J. Wood, MSA, CAC, CPC, has been active in the substance abuse field for over thirty years, focusing on adolescent counseling, substance abuse prevention, and coalition building in Bay County and the state of Michigan. She currently serves as Prevention and Outreach Manager, for 1016 Recovery Network, for all six of their regional counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC