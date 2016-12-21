Open House set for brand new Tatman House
Greg and Jodie Robinson, formerly of Loomis, are putting the finishing touches on the last of three "units" in their new Bed and Breakfast, once the old historic Tatman House in Clare. A Christmas Open House tour of the "grand old house" is scheduled for December 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome to come and see the renovated home which is now Clare's first Bed and Breakfast.
