MMMC-Clare one of 27 hospitals penalized by CMS
Clare and Sparrow Carson City Hospital were two of 27 penalized Michigan hospitals named in a report last week by Kaiser Health News. A website release said, "The Economic Alliance for Michigan is concerned about the increase in Michigan hospitals being penalized for hospital acquired conditions by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC