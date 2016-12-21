Jones finds volunteering "extremely rewarding"
When Karen Jones moved to Clare in 1979, she began looking for volunteer opportunities while her children were in school. She began volunteering at Clare Osteopathic Hospital , bringing the coffee cart, snacks and newspapers to patients, working in the gift shop or in the office, depending on what was needed that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC