Gulley charged with intent to murder - $750K bond
Shaun Michael Gulley, 32, of Farwell is lodged in the Clare County Jail on charges of stabbing another Clare man during an assault. Clare City Police officers were called to a home on West State Street Sunday evening on a call about an assault there.
