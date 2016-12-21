Clare woman is 3rd arrested for DD robbery
A Clare woman, Tommie Lynn Shannon, 29, of Clare was arrested Friday in Clare and transported to the Isabella County Jail on charges connecting her to the November 28 robbery of the Dollar Daze store on Clare's south end. Angelica Shilakes and Robert Wagner were apprehended shortly after the robbery and Shilakes was arrested during a traffic stop in the City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC