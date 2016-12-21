Clare honors Coleman helpers
"It's rare that we honor someone outside of our own community," said Clare City Manager Ken Hibl at Monday's meeting, "but we have a premiere relationship with our neighbors from Coleman." The City Commission honored that relationship, and expressed their thanks to Coleman Department of Public Works Supervisor Bill Cozat and workers Todd Hasenfratz and Eric Cozat with a Key of Excellence.
