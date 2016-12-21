Local psychics protest pipeline at Standing Rock

Barry and Beth Gilmer of Reed City, psychics who offer their services in Clare at Always Healing, will be going to support the Standing Rock protest or "water protectors" December 6. North Dakota protests aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile pipeline have swelled over the last four months with hundreds of demonstrators arrested. The Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota has drawn thousands more, making this the largest Native American protest movement in modern history.

