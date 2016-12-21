Local psychics protest pipeline at Standing Rock
Barry and Beth Gilmer of Reed City, psychics who offer their services in Clare at Always Healing, will be going to support the Standing Rock protest or "water protectors" December 6. North Dakota protests aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile pipeline have swelled over the last four months with hundreds of demonstrators arrested. The Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota has drawn thousands more, making this the largest Native American protest movement in modern history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Clare Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10)
|Apr '16
|sunface
|7
Find what you want!
Search Clare Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC