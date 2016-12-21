Local psychics protest pipeline at St...

Local psychics protest pipeline at Standing Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Clare County Review

Barry and Beth Gilmer of Reed City, psychics who offer their services in Clare at Always Healing, will be going to support the Standing Rock protest or "water protectors" December 6. North Dakota protests aimed at stopping the 1,170-mile pipeline have swelled over the last four months with hundreds of demonstrators arrested. The Oceti Sakowin Camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota has drawn thousands more, making this the largest Native American protest movement in modern history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clare Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec 13 Nmurs 54
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov 30 Out of Btown 4 good 2
Danny Blodgett Nov 29 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
Debate: Marijuana - Clare, MI (Sep '10) Apr '16 sunface 7
See all Clare Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clare Forum Now

Clare Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clare Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clare, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,244 • Total comments across all topics: 277,272,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC