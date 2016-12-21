It's Small Business Saturday in Clare
If you hate the idea of fighting the crowds on Black Friday, why not come to downtown Clare for Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a special "Shop Small Welcome Station" right in front of Brewin' on McEwan where you can check in for the Family Volunteer Project Challenge Card. You can earn points and win prizes and the first 200 families to check in will get a FREE "Small Biz Gift."
