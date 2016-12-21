Clare schools audit "clean", new business manager hired
Bill Hirschman of Roslund, Prestage and Company was at Monday's Clare Board of Education meeting to present what he called a "clean" audit. Hirschman reported that the School District's increased by $337,479 or 3.5 percent for the year ending June 30, 2016.
