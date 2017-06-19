Womana s story about being stopped by fake cop a fake, sheriffa s office says
A young woman who reported to Pickaway County Sheriff's Office that she had been pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer has been charged with making a false report. Madison Stacey, 19, of New Holland, is charged with making a false alarm by filing a false report, which is a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Circleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocation (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|Pity on MeaMoronBB
|17,552
|Anyone know Robert Congrove
|1 hr
|Non
|4
|Softball cry baby buskirk
|2 hr
|Saravan
|2
|The NEW Speedy Muffler- Rt 56 & Kingston Pike
|2 hr
|Sara
|9
|where is john blevins hiding at
|2 hr
|Wanna know
|3
|Who was it?
|3 hr
|BACK FROM THE DEAD
|3
|wanted!!
|4 hr
|Andy miller piller
|13
|Justin Blevins and bayes boys
|5 hr
|angie
|25
Find what you want!
Search Circleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC