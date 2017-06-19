Womana s story about being stopped by...

Womana s story about being stopped by fake cop a fake, sheriffa s office says

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A young woman who reported to Pickaway County Sheriff's Office that she had been pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer has been charged with making a false report. Madison Stacey, 19, of New Holland, is charged with making a false alarm by filing a false report, which is a misdemeanor of the first degree.

