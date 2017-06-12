Pickaway County man arrested in teena s fatal shooting

Ashville police arrested a suspect in the Sunday killing of a 16-year-old early today as he arrived at his attorney's office in Circleville, Ashville Police Chief Doug Clark said. Justin Blevins, 19, of rural Ashville, had just arrived at the office of Circleville attorney James Kingsley about 8 a.m. when officers - who had been tipped that he might show up there first thing this morning - arrested him on the street, Clark said.

