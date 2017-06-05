Ohio model jailed for hiring a hitman...

Ohio model jailed for hiring a hitman to kill husband's ex

BREAKING NEWS: Trump slams Comey's testimony as 'so many false statements and lies' but claims he has been 'completely vindicated' Ex-model jailed for 'trying to hire hitman to kill her huband's ex-wife and dispose of the corpse in a wood chipper' has conviction quashed as judge calls indictment 'fatally flawed' A former Ohio fashion model sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband's ex-wife has had her conviction overturned. Tara Lambert, 35, gave an undercover sheriff's deputy $125 as a down payment to kill Kellie Cooke, who is the mother of Lambert's two stepdaughters.

