Ohio model jailed for hiring a hitman to kill husband's ex
BREAKING NEWS: Trump slams Comey's testimony as 'so many false statements and lies' but claims he has been 'completely vindicated' Ex-model jailed for 'trying to hire hitman to kill her huband's ex-wife and dispose of the corpse in a wood chipper' has conviction quashed as judge calls indictment 'fatally flawed' A former Ohio fashion model sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband's ex-wife has had her conviction overturned. Tara Lambert, 35, gave an undercover sheriff's deputy $125 as a down payment to kill Kellie Cooke, who is the mother of Lambert's two stepdaughters.
Circleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara lambert
|45 min
|Itsamemario
|13
|Mexican in blue truck
|1 hr
|Adam
|20
|Kisha Campbell and trisha pennington
|5 hr
|Prior
|1
|Do the cops monitor this site
|7 hr
|Duhh
|15
|America Loves Trump
|7 hr
|Motion
|69
|Jason Mcnichols
|8 hr
|Never changing
|1
|Kristen Mays ?? (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Geeze
|9
|Relocation (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|Mazatlan
|17,373
