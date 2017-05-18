Townsend Dickerson Van Camp, 77, dies

Townsend Dickerson Van Camp, 77, dies

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hoof Beats

Townsend Dickerson Van Camp II was born July 16, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Virgilina and George W. Van Camp. He died May 13, 2017, in his home with his lifelong love, wife Linda, by his side, surrounded also by his loving family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Circleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Destiny Adams 1 hr Heather 18
Your old wrinkled gf in your vette 1 hr Get a life 19
Relocation 1 hr lXSatans Mystic W... 16,966
Alec H 2 hr Alec Higdon 4
The 1,000 Post Challenge (Jul '15) 3 hr Sharlene45 77
slimeball 5 hr Get a life 2
Scrubs 5 hr lady of comment 6
See all Circleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Circleville Forum Now

Circleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Circleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Circleville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC