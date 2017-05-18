Sheriff: Woman may have been shot
The Pickaway County sheriff's office is investigating the apparent fatal shooting of a woman who was found by her father at a Circleville house Friday afternoon. Foster's father told 911 operators that he had found his daughter on the floor of a home in the 1700 block of Shoshoni Drive.
