Circleville man dies in crash
A Circleville man died in a crash overnight, but the scene wasn't discovered until hours after it happened when a passerby happened to notice it. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said Aaron L. Stiltner, 22, was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck when it went off Route 56, east of Circleville and in the area of Putnum Drive, about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
