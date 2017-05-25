Circleville man dies in crash

Circleville man dies in crash

A Circleville man died in a crash overnight, but the scene wasn't discovered until hours after it happened when a passerby happened to notice it. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said Aaron L. Stiltner, 22, was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck when it went off Route 56, east of Circleville and in the area of Putnum Drive, about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

