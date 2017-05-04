Circleville hospital hopes to move to...

Circleville hospital hopes to move to nonprofit status, strengthen tie to OhioHealth

The hospital in Circleville, an industry anomaly because it is publicly owned jointly by the city and the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners, isn't in any financial trouble. Yet. But because health-care delivery is rapidly changing and growing increasingly competitive, hospital leaders and local elected officials say the public ownership puts Berger Health System at a disadvantage so they want to change its archaic structure to secure a long future.

