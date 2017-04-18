Madison County Park Board fights invasive plants

Madison County's Park Board has discussed working with an organization that helps young adults learn skills useful for labor jobs, so the board can remove invasive plants from the county's nature preserves. Julia Cummings of the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District told Commissioners during Monday's Park Board meeting that they have planned a Honeysuckle removal day at Little Darby State Scenic Preserve on Saturday, April 29 at 9 a.m. Originally scheduled for January, Cumming said she hopes to provide snacks and water to participants, which she further hopes will come in droves to help clear the invasive weeds.

