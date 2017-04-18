GE gives notice on Circleville layoffs
General Electric plans to shut down its lighting plant in Circleville, Ohio, and will lay off more than 100 employees. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
