Bombing in a 67 rocked, united Circle...

Bombing in a 67 rocked, united Circleville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

It was 1967, and Phyllis Holbrook was using makeup, wearing prettier clothes, giggling with girlfriends. The town's bankers and businessmen and politicians all were regulars at Bingman's Drug Store - with its iconic soda fountain and always-busy lunch counter, complete with red-capped stools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Circleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change In the Weather ... A MUSIC Break. (Nov '15) 6 min Crooked Jacket 98
I voted for Trump 9 min WhiteTrash 19
Relocation 13 min -Sprocket- 13,909
McNichols new boyfriend 4 hr Mann 2
Where is Melinda Fowler? 5 hr Laur 2
Christy Lowery 5 hr gitithot 7
anyone know sarah mcvey 5 hr iknoww 6
See all Circleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Circleville Forum Now

Circleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Circleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Circleville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC