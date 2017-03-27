Unique vinyl thermoform solves many problems

Bricolage, Inc. of Grove City, OH, competes in the pressure-sensitive label market by finding added value for its customers. One such customer, Health Care Logistics of Circleville, OH, is a distributor that sells rolls of pressure-sensitive labels to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions, where healthcare professionals manually remove the labels from a release liner and apply them to vials, syringes, IV bags, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Packaging World.