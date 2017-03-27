Unique vinyl thermoform solves many problems
Bricolage, Inc. of Grove City, OH, competes in the pressure-sensitive label market by finding added value for its customers. One such customer, Health Care Logistics of Circleville, OH, is a distributor that sells rolls of pressure-sensitive labels to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions, where healthcare professionals manually remove the labels from a release liner and apply them to vials, syringes, IV bags, etc.
Circleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complete turn around on life .
|4 min
|WhiteTrash
|2
|Relocation
|11 min
|Relen Hoper
|12,593
|Wade martin
|27 min
|Saywhat7869
|1
|Stripper dude
|44 min
|Sick of it
|6
|Leave niki leasure alone
|1 hr
|Helen Roper
|8
|Randy jenkins anyone know where i can find him
|3 hr
|abenforcer
|5
|Dogs and Kids
|3 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|6
|Worst people in circleville
|10 hr
|Megan
|26
