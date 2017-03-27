Madison County tightens background checks after ex-felon misuses credit card
Until about six months ago, Madison County didn't check the backgrounds of those it hired, relying instead on tips from neighbors and county employees who could vouch for applicants. Then county officials learned that Aaron Taylor, a trainee in the sewer department, had used a county credit card to purchase almost $4,000 of equipment to pawn for drugs.
