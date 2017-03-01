Former Madison County employee stole from county to feed heroin addiction -
There are 2 comments on the The Madison Press story from Mar 1, 2017, titled Former Madison County employee stole from county to feed heroin addiction -. In it, The Madison Press reports that:
A former county employee who charged thousands on the county's credit card and wrecked a county vehicle while under the influence of drugs will spend the next three years on community control. Aaron Taylor, 30, of Circleville, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County Common Pleas Court.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Madison Press.
|
Saint Marys, OH
|
#1 Yesterday
This is totally sickening to me
|
Saint Marys, OH
|
#2 21 hrs ago
All he got for this was community control? That's BS!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Circleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complete turn around on life .
|4 min
|WhiteTrash
|2
|Relocation
|11 min
|Relen Hoper
|12,593
|Wade martin
|28 min
|Saywhat7869
|1
|Stripper dude
|45 min
|Sick of it
|6
|Leave niki leasure alone
|1 hr
|Helen Roper
|8
|Randy jenkins anyone know where i can find him
|3 hr
|abenforcer
|5
|Dogs and Kids
|3 hr
|Whitey Blackman
|6
|Worst people in circleville
|10 hr
|Megan
|26
Find what you want!
Search Circleville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC