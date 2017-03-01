Former Madison County employee stole from county to feed heroin addiction

Former Madison County employee stole ...

A former county employee who charged thousands on the county's credit card and wrecked a county vehicle while under the influence of drugs will spend the next three years on community control. Aaron Taylor, 30, of Circleville, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

Motion

Saint Marys, OH

#1 Yesterday
This is totally sickening to me

Motion

Saint Marys, OH

#2 21 hrs ago
All he got for this was community control? That's BS!!

