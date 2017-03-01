There are on the The Madison Press story from Mar 1, 2017, titled Former Madison County employee stole from county to feed heroin addiction -. In it, The Madison Press reports that:

A former county employee who charged thousands on the county's credit card and wrecked a county vehicle while under the influence of drugs will spend the next three years on community control. Aaron Taylor, 30, of Circleville, was sentenced Tuesday in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

