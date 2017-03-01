Faulty wording costs Circleville cand...

Faulty wording costs Circleville candidates shot at council seats

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

The Pickaway County Board of Elections voted 3 to 1, for the second time this month, to keep three Republican candidates for the Circleville City Council, including an incumbent, off the May 2 primary ballot because of procedural errors on their filing paperwork. Board Chairman W. David Winner, however, had said after the first vote of the board on Feb. 8 that he thought the mistake made on the candidates' nominating petitions was “a gray area.” Winner, a Republican, voted no initially and then did so again at a Thursday reconsideration hearing on motions to deny certification of the petitions for candidates Nathan Burge, Joshua Ford and Jeff Hallinin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Circleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocation 2 min UTrashy 8,232
tina vandine (Sep '16) 1 hr Manwithaplan 77
add a word drop a word (Oct '13) 1 hr Gee 9 1,838
Tera bush 2 hr lulu 2
Jeff fowler 2 hr BooBoo 7
Circleville Girls Softball League 4 hr Anonymous 3
cody smith gave me herpies and kyle reid 4 hr tera bush 13
Richard Holmes 8 hr Richard Holmes 108
See all Circleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Circleville Forum Now

Circleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Circleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
 

Circleville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC