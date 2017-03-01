Faulty wording costs Circleville candidates shot at council seats
The Pickaway County Board of Elections voted 3 to 1, for the second time this month, to keep three Republican candidates for the Circleville City Council, including an incumbent, off the May 2 primary ballot because of procedural errors on their filing paperwork. Board Chairman W. David Winner, however, had said after the first vote of the board on Feb. 8 that he thought the mistake made on the candidates' nominating petitions was “a gray area.” Winner, a Republican, voted no initially and then did so again at a Thursday reconsideration hearing on motions to deny certification of the petitions for candidates Nathan Burge, Joshua Ford and Jeff Hallinin.
Circleville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocation
|2 min
|UTrashy
|8,232
|tina vandine (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Manwithaplan
|77
|add a word drop a word (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Gee 9
|1,838
|Tera bush
|2 hr
|lulu
|2
|Jeff fowler
|2 hr
|BooBoo
|7
|Circleville Girls Softball League
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|cody smith gave me herpies and kyle reid
|4 hr
|tera bush
|13
|Richard Holmes
|8 hr
|Richard Holmes
|108
